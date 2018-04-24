Russia hopes that the current situation in Armenia will be resolved exclusively in the legal dimension.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin stated the above-said at his talk with Armenian Ambassador Vardan Toghanyan, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

The ambassador informed about the situation in Armenia, following ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation Monday from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

“The Russian side stressed that Moscow is closely following Armenia’s internal political situation, and it wants an immediate stabilization for the sake of interests of the brotherly Armenian people,” noted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). “We hope that all existing disagreements will be settled exclusively in the legal dimension.”