The Governorship of Istanbul, Turkey, has prohibited an Armenian Genocide commemoration event.

The Human Rights Association Istanbul Branch had planned to carry out an event devoted to the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, at Sultanahmet Square, on Tuesday at noon, according to Evrensel newspaper of Turkey.

But learning that the term “genocide” will be used during the event, the Governorship representatives prohibited to carry it out and suggested doing it without using that word.

Its organizers, however, refused to hold this event without the term “genocide,” and decided to put off this public assembly until 1։30pm and hold it at Taksim Square, instead.

They noted that there will be figures from France at Taksim Square, and therefore Turkish authorities will avoid interference.