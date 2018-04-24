YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday received co-founder of IDeA Foundation (Initiatives for Development of Armenia), Ruben Vardanyan and member of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Nubar Afeyan, the acting PM’s office reported.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the domestic situation in the country and the process of the ongoing reforms which are carried out by the government.

Vardanyan and Afeyan presented ongoing and future projects of IDeA Foundation, including the preparation process for the upcoming Aurora humanitarian initiative event.