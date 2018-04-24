Armenian opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan called for snap parliamentary elections. Speaking during the rally following PM Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, Pashinyan said snap parliamentary elections are needed.

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday. Pashinyan will continue talks with the incumbent authorities toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia.

Senior officials of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the 103rd anniversary of this tragedy.

Dutch State Secretary of Finance Menno Snel attended the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan for the first time after the Dutch parliament approved the motion recognizing the Armenian Genocide earlier this year.

Later in the day participants in the movement that carried out widespread protests demanding Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation and led by Nikol Pashinyan marched to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

A man died during the opposition rally at Republic Square on Monday.

According to the Armenia's Health Ministry, a 36-year-old man, who had heart disease, was hospitalized with a heart attack, but the doctors were not able to save his life.

OSCE Minsk Group called on the parties to the Karabakh conflict to respect the ceasefire at this delicate time and, in particular, keep heavy equipment positioned in the rear of the frontlines.

The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, and look forward to meeting with the parties as soon as possible to renew intensified negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict.

Earlier in the day the Artsakh Defense Army reported about accumulation and movement of the Azerbaijani troops.

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev had a phone conversation with acting Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan. According to the statement, they discussed issues of the Russian-Armenian relations and the developments in Armenia.

On Tuesday spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin is satisfied with the situation in Armenia, which is not going along the path of destabilization,

According to him, everything that happens in Yerevan is an internal affair of the Armenian people. Peskov also urged not to draw parallels between Armenia and Ukraine.

The United States and the European Union expressed willingness to work with Armenia.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said they look forward to working together with the acting PM in the week to come, and will continue close working relationship with the Armenian government.

Head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said that Brussels will support Armenia in deepening democracy and assured that they will work together to implement the EU-Armenia agreement, and even more vigorously than before.