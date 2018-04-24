YEREVAN. -The Civil Contract party leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting PM Karen Karapetyan will have a closed-door meeting, only at the end of the meeting it will be possible to ask questions, the spokesperson of “Yelq” bloc Tigran Avinyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Tuesday, commenting on Nikol Pashinyan's meeting with Karen Karapetyan.

Asked if there were any issues that should be hidden from the public, he said that nothing would be discussed secretly. He also assured that at the meeting there can be no compromise or concession, the parties must register the reality.