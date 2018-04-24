US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program with or without an agreement providing sanctions relief in exchange for its cooperation, Daily Mail reported.

Trump brushed off an assertion that Tehran would seek to become nuclear capable if he he ditches the nuclear agreement that the U.S. entered into with the rogue nation, saying it 'won't be so easy to restart it.'

The president railed against Barack Obama's administration for signing onto the pact as he held court with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office.

He said that Obama was wrong to send Iran 'barrels of cash' as part of the deal that Trump signaled he would rip up.

Macron had just said that the U.S. and France share the goal of nuclear non-proliferation.

'The Iran deal is an important issue but we have to take a far broader picture which is security in the overall region,' he said. 'What we want to do is to contain Iran an its presence in the region.'

Trump chimed in, having already delivered his own remarks to press to begin their meeting, and tore into Iran.

'The Iran deal is a disaster. They’re testing missiles. What’s that all about?' he griped. 'What kind of a deal is it when you don’t talk about Yemen and you don’t talk about all the other problems that we have with respect to Iran?'