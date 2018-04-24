Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a telephone conversation with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan at the initiative of Kazakh side, the press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral agenda, as well as partnership in the sidelines of the EAEU.

The sides also talked about the developments in Armenia and in this context PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev expressed support to the friendly Armenian people.

At the initiative of the Belarusian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

The Heads of Executives of the two countries discussed the prospects of developing the Armenian-Belarusian relations. The sides also talked about the developments in Armenia and in this context PM Andrei Kobyakov expressed support to the friendly Armenian people.