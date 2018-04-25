YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday posted a video message on Facebook.

In it he reflected on acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s statement on Tuesday, and with respect to holding snap parliamentary elections.

“The RPA [ruling Republican Party of Armenia], especially acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, thinks that the RA citizen and the Armenian people feel totally satisfied with Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, and that now it’s time to think about the reproduction of the RPA,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “Such a course, such development of events cannot enter into the plans of the revolution in any way.

“They [the RPA] want for the [snap parliamentary] elections to take place under the conditions when the acting PM is from the RPA. We know from 2017 as to how those elections will be.

“I believe the revolution has sent a very clear message that the Republican [party] can no longer have power in the Republic of Armenia.

“By recording this situation, we call on to continue the widespread actions of civil disobedience. And we believe that the velvet, nonviolent revolution we declared shall take one more step to bring its victory to its logical completion.”

So, Pashinyan called on people in Armenia to resume all civil disobedience actions, on Wednesday at 11am.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan had announced that on Wednesday they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation.