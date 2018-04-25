YEREVAN. – People on Wednesday have begun to assemble at Republic Square—the heart of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan—where the protest action, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, will kick off at 11:00am.

The gathered are chanting, “unity,” while the drivers are honking the horns of their vehicles as a sign of support.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that on Wednesday they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation. And he called on people to resume the civil disobedience actions on Wednesday, so as not to allow the RPA to remain in power.