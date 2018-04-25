YEREVAN. – A massive protest action led by MP Nikol Pashinyan started at Republic Square in Yerevan on Wednesday.

After 11 days of protest actions, Prime MInister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan handed over his resignation on April 23.

Pashinyan said that on April 25 he will continue talks with the authorities, but on the evening of April 24 it became clear that the meeting would not take place. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated that Nikol Pashinyan unilaterally put forward new conditions. Pashinyan, in turn, said that the protesters will resume actions, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Serzh Sargsyan's resignation.

The opposition leader called to resume civil disobedience actions and not allow the RPA to remain in power.

