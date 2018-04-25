The US government is plundering Arab world’s resources, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani,
According to him, some people think that the White House must decide for the Middle East, while in fact, the West wants to plunder all the resources of the Arab world.
“Trump, you know nothing about politics, laws,” Al Manar reported quoting Rouhani.
The US military is looking for funding sources to stay in Syria, but the US withdrawal from the region will restore stability and security, Iran’s President concluded.