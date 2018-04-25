YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrach Rostomyan has resigned.

In his statement issued on Wednesday, Rostomyan said as a member of Prosperous Party he is joining the call of the party leader Gagik Tsarukyan to join people in the streets.

“I am calling on my Republican and Dashnak counterparts to join people and fulfill their demands,” he said.

Earlier Prosperous Armenia issued a statement saying their leader Gagik Tsarukyan joins the wave of popular uprising and stands next to the people.

“We call on all our party members in all regions of the country and in Yerevan to mobilize and take to the streets,” they said.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that on Wednesday they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation. And he called on people to resume the civil disobedience actions on Wednesday, so as not to allow the RPA to remain in power.