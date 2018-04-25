The embassy of Russia in Yerevan informed that additional security measures were taken Wednesday at the diplomatic mission, and in connection with the ongoing protests in the capital city of Armenia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Our Armenian partners have taken external security measures,” stated the interlocutor of this news agency. “We, for our part, have limited our employees’ coming out; we advised them to just not go out [beyond the embassy’s boundaries] today. Overall, the situation is calm in the embassy area.”

To note, the embassy has not commented yet on Armenian opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s recent announcement that he plans to meet with the Russian ambassador.

Earlier, Pashinyan had met with the EU ambassadors to Armenia.

And aside from the Russian ambassador, he plans to meet with the US ambassador.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.