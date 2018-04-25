YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinyan have reached Erebuni district of Yerevan.

They are chanting “Reject Serzh’s Karen” and “Nikol is a PM” mottoes.

Protest actions are underway in different streets in Yerevan and towns throughout Armenia. Police are holding negotiations so that to open the streets.

Earlier in the day the two other political forces of Yelq faction – Republic and Bright Armenia – have joined the movement. Prosperous Armenia also joined the protest actions calling to stand by people.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that on Wednesday they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation. And he called on people to resume the civil disobedience actions on Wednesday, so as not to allow the RPA to remain in power.

