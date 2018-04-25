YEREVAN. – The situation at Baghramyan Avenue is rather tense as the police tried to detain protesters, after they blocked Mashtots-Pushkin crossroad.

The group of protesters stood in front of the car in order to block the road and release one of the protesters.

As reported earlier, “My Step” initiative protesters led by the head of opposition Yelk bloc’s faction Nikol Pashinyan have reached Erebuni district of Yerevan.

Two parties of the Yelk bloc - Republic and Bright Armenia - expressed their support for the movement, while the Prosperous Armenia Party has also joined the nationwide movement.

Police forces surround headquarters of Republican Party of Armenia