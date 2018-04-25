Opposition leader: Armenia has no government from now on

Pashinyan says he was assured Moscow will not interfere

Charles Aznavour hospitalized

Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Belarus President

Armenian President holds consultations during the whole day

Appeal in PACE to return to report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Armenia, Russia presidents discuss situation in Armenia

Erdogan: Azerbaijan, Turkey to develop relations in all spheres

Armenian government edits press release on acting PM's meeting with US Ambassador

Karabakh army soldier injured

Armenian people nominate Nikol Pashinyan for PM (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan invites RPA for a meeting

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.04.2018

Members of Yelk Bloc Fraction at Yerevan Council of Elders demand resignation of mayor Taron Margaryan

Twitter updates privacy policy ahead of new EU laws

Pope Francis: Korean summit is a good chance to start dialogue

Acting PM Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Yelq faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for PM

ARF leaves ruling coalition

A concert held in Yerevan’s Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Acting PM fires Deputy Minister of Economy

Russia MFA: We hope Armenia political forces are prepared for dialogue

Acting PM sacks Deputy Minister of Transport

Acting PM, US ambassador discuss Armenia internal political situation

Another ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Armenia President continues consultations with political forces

Protesters reach Republic Square - (PHOTOS)

18 killed in Indonesia oil well fire

Yelk bloc to nominate Pashinyan for PM

ARF faction discussing candidate for PM

Iran President: Trump, you know nothing about politics, laws

ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Yerevan protesters reach David of Sassoun Square in Yerevan

RPA will share its position on PM candidate soon

Tense situation in downtown Yerevan, police try to detain protesters

Protesters reach Erebuni district in Yerevan - LIVE

Kremlin hopes consensus will soon be reached in Armenia

Armenia protesters block road to international airport (PHOTOS)

Protests continue throughout Armenia (PHOTOS)

Security beefed up at Russia embassy in Yerevan

Armenia ruling party: Pashinyan’s proposal was not negotiating, but unilateral compulsion

Armenian acting sport minister resigns

Armenia President to launch consultations on Wednesday

Pashinyan: RPA is trying to gain time

Armenia opposition movement leader MP meets with EU ambassadors

Police forces surround headquarters of Republican Party of Armenia

Prosperous Armenia calls to join protesters

Protest action starts at Republic Square - LIVE

Armenia acting PM: Let’s not put pressure on each other (VIDEO)

Demonstrators assemble at Republic Square in Yerevan (VIDEO)

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party MPs oppose one another

Armenia opposition movement leader reacts to acting PM’s statement: The revolution shall take one more step (VIDEO)

Children of woman deported from Netherlands to be sent to her, to Armenia

US State Department: We urge to ensure peaceful transition of power within framework of Armenia constitution

EPP leader: Together with Armenians we condemn horrific suffering

EU: We applaud peaceful nature of changes in Armenia

Acting PM issues statement over cancellation of meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian opposition leader urges to resume protest actions

Araksya Karapetyan: A genocide denied is a genocide repeated

Events commemorating 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine

PACE calls on Turkey to postpone June 24 snap elections

Donald Trump uses term “Medz Yeghern” in his April 24 address

Karabakh President meets Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan

Pashinyan-Karapetyan talks will not take place

Armenian soldier killed in Turkey remembered at mourning events in Istanbul

Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations are very important

Armenia acting PM holds phone conversations PMs of Belarus and Kazakhstan

Japan's Abe: North Korea and Japan can normalize ties

Pashinyan: No member of Republican Party of Armenia can become state's PM

Paylan about Armenian Genocide: Unpunished crimes lead to new crimes

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

Nikol Pashinyan and Karen Karapetyan will have closed-door meeting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.04.2018

Nikol Pashinyan places flowers at Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

Movements of Azerbaijani troops at the front line

French Ambassador highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia

Acting PM: Talks will be held with Nikol Pashinyan, we will try to find solutions

Three humanitarian activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize

Unknown opens fire in LA leaving woman injured

Armenia acting PM meets with IDeA executives

Pashinyan on becoming Armenia PM: I will not be against

Russia MFA: We hope disagreements in Armenia will be settled in legal dimension

Istanbul governorship bans holding of Armenian Genocide remembrance event

Macron: France will do its best for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Kremlin says drawing parallels between what occurred in Armenia and Ukraine are unnecessary

Federica Mogherini: Escalation in Syria threatens to expand

Belarus president announces his willingness to help Armenia

Peskov: Putin called neither Sagsyan, nor Karapetyan yet

Azerbaijan ready to continue Karabakh talks with Armenia

Armenia interim Premier, businessman discuss investment programs in country

Armenia acting PM thanks all police

Armenia interim PM to acting defense minister: Army reform should be continued

US Ambassador: We do not forget 1.5 million Armenians

Opposition movement leader MP-led march heads to Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Kremlin comments on Armenia developments, expects political configuration

Constitutional Court president: There is no change of power in Armenia

Opposition movement participants are at Republic Square in Yerevan (VIDEO)

Ilham Aliyev to visit Turkey

Armenia official: Changes that occurred will have positive impact on country’s standing