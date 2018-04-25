YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting PM Karen Karapetyan received Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski on Wednesday.

The sides referred to the domestic political situation in Armenia, mutually highlighting the necessity to settle the situation through dialogue and in the framework of the Constitution, the pres service of the Armenian government reported.

Speaking about the proposal of President Armen Sarkissian to organize debates with the broadest possible scope of participation, including political forces not represented in the parliament, the acting PM emphasized that all the issues can be discussed around the negotiation table.

Ambassador Piotr Switalski said that he also had meetings with different stakeholders, highlighting the settlement of the situation through consensus.