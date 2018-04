YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sargsyan invited RPA faction to hold a meeting to give in-depth explanation of reasons for his resignation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sargsyan said he would like to share his view on the future of the party, its new leadership, importance of reforms for the development of Armenia.

“I am inviting you to discuss peace and stability. The meeting will be organized by the head of RPA faction,” he said.