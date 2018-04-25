YEREVAN.- The police will not execute acting PM Karen Karapetyan's orders, leader of the opposition movement Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square.

"The statements of the police and the police chief prove that they will refuse to execute Karen Karapetyan's instructions. He is not the acting Prime Minister and they are not authorized to comply with his instructions," Pashinyan said.

"If even a Republican candidate is nominated for the PM's post, the people will surround the National Assembly building, the government building and all the government buildings," Pashinyan said, adding "I warn Karen Karapetyan not to step into a government building anymore."