President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan considers the settling of the crisis in Armenia to be important, his press service reported.

According to the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev had a telephonic conversation with President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia.

“The heads of state exchanged views on the current internal political situation in Armenia,” reads the respective press office statement. “Nursultan Nazarbayev wished peace and tranquility to the friendship people of Armenia.

“Also, he pointed to the created crisis’ resolution by way of the dialogue of all involved parties, in accordance with the Constitution of Armenia and on the basis of the rule of law.”