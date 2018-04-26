China has already prepared retaliatory measures for any possible unilateral US actions, a spokesperson for the China’s Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng told reporters on Thursday.
China will follow the US statements and actions and have already prepared retaliatory measures for any possible actions from the US, RIA Novosti reported quoting Gao Feng.
According to him, over the years, Chinese enterprises have invested in the US business, which had its impact on creation of jobs and was a major contribution to the US economic development.
Chinese enterprises have reduced investments in the US or even abandoned plans to settle in the US market because of the current investment uncertainty, said the spokesperson.
According to him, China hopes that the US will take more actions within the norms of economic development and will adapt to the trends of global economic development, which will contribute to the long-term and stable development of both the US economy and the global economy in general.