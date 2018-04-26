Opposition movement leader MP completes Thursday’s march in Yerevan

Opposition MP: David Tonoyan absolutely qualified to be Armenian Defense Minister

57 babies were born in Yerevan on April 25

Armenia opposition movement leader: Some forces attempt to carry out counterrevolution

China prepares retaliatory measures for possible US actions

Demonstrators clear Yerevan streets from cars without license plates

Armenia President nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy as Constitutional Court judge

Iceland airline to pay 2 friends $4,000 to travel the world

Armenia ARF ministers, provincial governors resign

Acting Armenia FM holds informal talks in Moscow

Pashinyan unveils details of his meeting with Russian Ambassador

Engaging in physical activity decreases people's chance of developing depression

Yerevan march is held in name of law and order (PHOTOS)

Salah, Marcelo nominated for Champions League player of week

Armenia ruling party parliamentary faction to decide on its PM candidate

Armenia delegation to miss CSTO meeting in Almaty

2 killed in US plane crash

Acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan leaves for Moscow

Armenia opposition movement leader urges supporters to temporarily stop blockage of Yerevan streets (VIDEO)

Demonstrators march to Mashtots Avenue in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Opposition protests resume in Yerevan

New Armenia PM election to be held on May 1

WBC reveals special belt for Martirosyan vs Golovkin fight

Vitamin A derivative selectively kills liver cancer stem cells

Armenia ranks 63rd among 180 countries in freedom of press

President Sarkissian, Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev discuss situation in Armenia

Reason for Charles Aznavour’s hospitalization is announced

Low zinc levels affect fertility, study finds

Newspaper: Armenian President to form own political party

Armenia opposition movement head and party leader tycoon hold talk

Armenia ruling party ready to discuss any matter with all sides, without preconditions

European commission approves monopoly energy deal with Azerbaijan

Champions League: Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Charles Aznavour to continue treatment in Paris

Pashinyan: 80 trucks waiting on Yerevan-Sevan highway to block Yerevan streets

Kuwait expels Philippines Ambassador

Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Kazakhstan President

Pashinyan: Police will refuse to execute Karen Karapetyan's orders

Opposition leader: Armenia has no government from now on

Pashinyan says he was assured Moscow will not interfere

Charles Aznavour hospitalized

Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Belarus President

Armenian President holds consultations during the whole day

Appeal in PACE to return to report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Armenia, Russia presidents discuss situation in Armenia

Erdogan: Azerbaijan, Turkey to develop relations in all spheres

Armenian government edits press release on acting PM's meeting with US Ambassador

Karabakh army soldier injured

Armenian people nominate Nikol Pashinyan for PM (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan invites RPA for a meeting

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

A double lung transplant allowed this Kansan to have her ‘fairytale wedding’

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.04.2018

Members of Yelk Bloc Fraction at Yerevan Council of Elders demand resignation of mayor Taron Margaryan

Twitter updates privacy policy ahead of new EU laws

Pope Francis: Korean summit is a good chance to start dialogue

Acting PM Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Yelq faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for PM

ARF leaves ruling coalition

Bayern defender David Alaba to miss Madrid first leg

A concert held in Yerevan’s Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Acting PM fires Deputy Minister of Economy

Russia MFA: We hope Armenia political forces are prepared for dialogue

Acting PM sacks Deputy Minister of Transport

Acting PM, US ambassador discuss Armenia internal political situation

Another ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Arsène Wenger: Timing of Arsenal departure not really my decision

Armenia President continues consultations with political forces

Protesters reach Republic Square - (PHOTOS)

18 killed in Indonesia oil well fire

Yelk bloc to nominate Pashinyan for PM

ARF faction discussing candidate for PM

Iran President: Trump, you know nothing about politics, laws

ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Yerevan protesters reach David of Sassoun Square in Yerevan

RPA will share its position on PM candidate soon

Tense situation in downtown Yerevan, police try to detain protesters

Researchers develop non-addictive pain reliever

Protesters reach Erebuni district in Yerevan - LIVE

Kremlin hopes consensus will soon be reached in Armenia

Armenia protesters block road to international airport (PHOTOS)

Protests continue throughout Armenia (PHOTOS)

Security beefed up at Russia embassy in Yerevan

Scientists discovered specific protein that affects slow-healing wounds

Armenia ruling party: Pashinyan’s proposal was not negotiating, but unilateral compulsion

Armenian acting sport minister resigns

Armenia President to launch consultations on Wednesday

Pashinyan: RPA is trying to gain time

Armenia to play friendlies against Malta, Moldova

Armenia opposition movement leader MP meets with EU ambassadors

Police forces surround headquarters of Republican Party of Armenia

Prosperous Armenia calls to join protesters

79 babies were born in Yerevan on April 23-24

Protest action starts at Republic Square - LIVE

Armenia acting PM: Let’s not put pressure on each other (VIDEO)

Demonstrators assemble at Republic Square in Yerevan (VIDEO)

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party MPs oppose one another

Armenia opposition movement leader reacts to acting PM’s statement: The revolution shall take one more step (VIDEO)

Children of woman deported from Netherlands to be sent to her, to Armenia

US State Department: We urge to ensure peaceful transition of power within framework of Armenia constitution