YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called on to temporarily stop the blockage of streets in capital city Yerevan.

He said received disturbing information that there are a large number of cars without license plates, or with covered license plates, in Yerevan, and whose drivers are driving them carelessly and putting people’s lives at risk.

“I urge [you] to temporarily stop the closure of the streets in Yerevan, so that we can deal with the restoration of traffic in Yerevan,” Pashinyan said. “The situation needs be controlled.”

He called on his supporters to self-organize and not allow such cars to travel on the streets in Yerevan.

“They are doing that to discredit our movement,” Pashinyan added. “[Now,] we are replacing the action of closing off streets with the action of resolving the problem of cars without license plates, or with covered license plates.”

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.