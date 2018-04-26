YEREVAN. – A large group of demonstrating students on Thursday reached Mashtots Avenue in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The participants in this march, which kicked off from outside Yerevan State University, have blocked the street, and they are chanting, “Free, independent student.”

Earlier, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan had announced that they are temporarily stopping the blockage of Yerevan streets because vehicles without license plates—or with covered ones—had appeared in the city, and whose drivers were driving carelessly and putting people’s lives at risk.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.