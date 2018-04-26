Former Georgian Prime Minister, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili decided to return to politics, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili at Georgian Dream party meeting.
Ivanishvili accepted proposal to chair the ruling Georgian Dream party, Georgia Today reported referring to Georgian PM.
According to him, Ivanishvili “is capable of strengthening the main political core of the party [GD]. He can provide more and new dynamics for further development, and more efficiency and progress for both executive and legislative authorities and self-governing bodies.”
In the next few days a political session and party congress will be held, said Kvirikashvili.
Previously, Bidzina Ivanishvili has repeatedly denied his return to politics. Ivanishvili was Georgian Prime Minister from October 2012 to November 2013. He resigned from politics after Giorgi Margvelashvili won the presidential election in October 2013.