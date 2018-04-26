YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has full powers of the Prime Minister, acting Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

According to Armenia’s legislative regulation, the government as well as the person endowed with all the powers of the prime minister should act regardless of the situation in the country, Davit Harutyunyan said.

“It would be an unforgivable mistake if this were not prescribed by law. This would threaten the normal functioning of the country, defense capability and security,” said acting Justice Minister.

As reported earlier, on April 25, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said that after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, vice premier cannot have powers of prime minister, therefore, Karen Karapetyan is acting vice-premier.