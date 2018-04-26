Kremlin expects that the situation in Armenia will be resolved by constitutional means as soon as possible, Tass reported.

“We believe that this is Armenian internal affairs. We hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible by constitutional means,” said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Kremlin is not scheduled to meet with Armenian officials in Moscow, the talks will be held by the Russian government and Russian foreign ministry.

Asked whether the Kremlin plans to meet with Armenian representatives, he said: “I don’t know. We are in Saint-Petersburg now.”

As reported earlier, Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian is expected to hold informal talks with the Russian authorities. Nalbandian arrived in Moscow on Wednesday evening and plans to hold a number of meetings with Russian officials to discuss internal political crisis in Armenia as well as Armenia-Russia relations.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, in his turn, held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.