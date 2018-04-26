YEREVAN. – It is important that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) operates in a more cautious mode these days.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

When asked whether he will work with the new, future authorities of the country, he responded: “I will not speak about my personal plans. But I underscore that, now, all state agencies work with the same rhythm, which is very important for the country, for security, and also for international standing.”

As per Kocharyan, the most important thing at this tense moment in Armenia is that the matter be resolved pacifically, and within the framework of the law and the Constitution.

The deputy FM assured that no international partner has attempted to interfere in Armenia’s current internal affairs.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.