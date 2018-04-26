Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold bilateral talks with the Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as three-party talks in Moscow on April 28, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, TASS reported.
"An unscheduled meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Astana process to advance the Syrian settlement, will be held in Moscow on April 28," she said. "Bilateral meetings of Sergey Lavrov with the Iranian and Turkish counterparts are scheduled on the sidelines of this event," Zakharova added.
The foreign ministers will discuss tensions around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, she said.