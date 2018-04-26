YEREVAN. – The opposition rally started at Republic Square on Thursday.

The Civil Contract Party, the “My Step” and “Reject Serzh” initiatives, and the student movement held talks and made strategic decisions.

Opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan promised to provide respective details at the rally. He said it is the second-phase roadmap as to how they will move ahead “to bring the revolution to the logical destination that is desired for us all.”

Armenia opposition movement leader: We have made strategic decisions