Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan said NA will convene a special session on May 1 to elect a new Prime Minister.

The deadline for nomination of PM candidates is April 30.

On Wednesday Yelq faction nominated Nikol Pashinyan as their candidate for a Prime Minister.

The participants in the march, led by opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan continued the street protests on Thursday.

Nikol Pashinyan announced that they are temporarily stopping the blockage of Yerevan streets because vehicles without license plates—or with covered ones—had appeared in the city, and whose drivers were driving carelessly and putting people’s lives at risk. As of 4 pm all roads of the republic have to be unblocked, he added.

Armenian officials left for Moscow to hold consultations with the Russian counterparts.

Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan on Thursday met with the administration of the Russian presidential staff in Moscow. The current political situation in Armenia was discussed among other issues.

Meanwhile, Acting Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss situation on the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.

On Wednesday evening ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) parliamentary faction held a meeting chaired by Serzh Sargsyan.

An arrangement was reached to declare that the Republican Faction stands ready to discuss any matter with all sides, and without preconditions. They also agreed to begin discussing, within the RPA governing bodies, the matter of a change of party leader.

Three ministers and two provincial governors from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party resigned. The move followed ARF’s decision to leave ruling coalition.

Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan, Acting Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, Acting Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan, governors of Shirak and Aragatsotn provinces have submitted their resignations.

A one-year-old boy, who was injured in a traffic accident in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on Thursday died in hospital

The driver, his two passengers, and their one-year-old son had suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital where the baby died on Thursday.

It was found out that the Mercedes was hit from behind by an Opel, while the driver of the Opel had fled the scene. Several hours after the accident, however, this driver turned himself in to the police.

Charles Aznavour was hospitalized Wednesday after he felt ill during the rehearsal before his concert in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Doctors are not concerned by the health condition of Aznavour, He had a back pain, and therefore they had to cancel the concert. The latest reports suggest that he has already returned to Paris.