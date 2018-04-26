Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has touched upon the maintenance of public order at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Public order and rules must be maintained, at the same time it is necessary to underscore the importance of maintaining tolerance during rallies, assemblies. Taking into account the abovementioned, I recommend heads of law enforcement agencies to take means in the direction of continuing maintenance of normal public order by everyone and tolerant approach during rallies,” the acting PM said.

During today’s Cabinet meeting acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said the positive figures recorded in the first quarter of 2018 should be maintained and improved.

He tasked the acting heads of republican executive bodies, as well as governors to consistently continue the works and keep the government’s normal activity regime.

“We should pay a specific attention to that, although I know it happened so, but at this moment we should pay a specific attention”, the acting PM stated.