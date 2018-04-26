Moscow fulfills its obligations in relations with Yerevan, as well as the Karabakh conflict, RIA Novosti reported quoting official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday held a meeting in Moscow with Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Zakharova said earlier.

“We are in constant contact with Yerevan. It has not been interrupted," Zakharova noted.

According to her, diplomats of both countries should think about how to build a joint future. She noted that up till now Russia has done everything to develop the Armenian-Russian relations.

"These are issues that are related to bilateral developments and regional issues which, unfortunately, are a real wound to the respective countries - Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have respected and will continue respect the commitments we have assumed," said Zakharova.