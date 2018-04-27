NATO will hold its last major meeting in its old headquarters on Friday, with talks focused on strained ties with Russia, a fresh peace effort in Afghanistan and a new training mission for Iraq, AP reported.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies are trying to arrange a meeting with Moscow’s envoy before U.S. President Donald Trump joins his NATO counterparts in Brussels for a summit in July.

The NATO-Russia Council has not convened this year and the March 4 poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain plus the chemical attack in Syria that has been blamed on Moscow ally Syrian President Bashar Assad underline the need for more talks, he said.

“We continue to see attempts to intimidate and interfere in allied countries,” Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. “When tensions are high, it is even more important to talk with Russia.”

The ministers, holding their 70th and final meeting before moving across the road to NATO’s new, sprawling billion-dollar premises, will also discuss Georgia and Ukraine’s aspirations to join the world’s biggest military alliance.