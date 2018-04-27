U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold talks with the UK Prime Minister Theresa May on July 13, the Guardian reported.
According to the source, the US president is also set to meet Queen Elizabeth II during the trip.
However, Trump will not be honored with an official banquet at Buckingham Palace or a carriage procession.
Trump’s first visit to the UK since his election will last 24 hours and will be held outside London for fear of possible protest actions.
Trump has already put off the trip to the UK because of mass protests against his policy.