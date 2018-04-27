YEREVAN. – The leader of protest movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan assured there will be no personnel vendetta.

“We are not going to have personnel reshuffle,” Pashinyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Armenia government even now has people who have contributed to the development of Armenia.

“We are not seeking vendetta. This is not our ideology,” Pashinyan said, adding that he had repeatedly said “the chapter of hatred is closed and will not open.”

Asked to comment on political prisoners, Pashinyan said that all political prisoners should be released, but gave no details.