The meetings of Armenia’s representatives who visited Moscow focused on the necessity of the speediest constitutional settlement of the crisis, spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov said.

There were talks at the level of ministries, there was also a phone conversation between Russian president Vladimir Putiin and acting PM Karen Karapetyan, Peskov said.

The settlement of the crisis should proceed in a way that the engaged party could reach a consensus, he added.

“In this regard we are waiting for and we are following the election of a prime minister that will be held in the parliament on May 1,” Peskov emphasized.

Asked who were among the Russian senior officials visiting Armenia on April 25 as it was reported by the Armenian media, Peskov said he has no information on this.

