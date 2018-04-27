YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria and Switzerland as well as Charge d’affaires of Romania in Armenia.

President Sarkissian noted importance of further development and deepening of relations with EU and European countries. President touched upon the events dedicated to the 100the anniversary of the Republic, the May heroic struggles and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan as well as Francophonie summit.

They exchanged views on the situation in Armenia. European diplomats expressed hope that the crisis will be settled within the Constitution and noted president’s role in this process.