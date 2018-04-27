YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his official visit to Canada, Acting Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan of Armenia on Monday met in Montreal with Mayor Valérie Plante.

Press Office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Gabrielyan on Tuesday attended an event devoted to the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian acting deputy PM on Wednesday had a talk with François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade of Canada.

During the meetings they discussed several matters aimed at deepening trade and economic relations between Armenia and Canada.