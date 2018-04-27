The US President Donald Trump sent a letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Apa reported.

According to the US President, he intends to work with his Azerbaijani counterpart on many areas of mutual interest.

“I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for the American and Azerbaijani people. Together we can make progress defeating terrorism, creating jobs, and improving Europe’s energy security. Progress on fighting corruption and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts,” the source said referring to the letter.

The US President’s press service has not yet published the statement on the website.