The Delegation of State Duma Committee is on a visit to Yerevan, Interfax reported.

According to the source, the delegation arrived in capital city Yerevan on Friday.

The delegation, led by the chair of the committee Leonid Kalashnikov will reportedly meet with Armenian deputies.

Earlier, member of the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Kazbek Taysayev offered the State Duma to accept a statement in connection with the situation in Armenia during the first plenary meeting after the vacation, as well as to form and send a group to Yerevan to study the situation on the ground.