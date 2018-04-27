The deputies of State Duma Committee are ready to meet with the leader of protest movement, MP Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin told Interfax.

“We ask to arrange a meeting with Yelk faction or with the leadership of the Yelk faction just as with all other factions. If Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet, we will meet him with pleasure,” Zatulin said.

The lawmaker added that Pashinyan is not in Yerevan now, but if he expresses willingness, Russian delegates are not going to give up the idea of meeting him.

According to him, a group of State Duma deputies and members of the Federation Council met with Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan, as well as with the Russian Ambassador.

“We are getting acquainted with the situation in Armenia, we are discussing the action plan for the future,” the deputy noted.

As reported earlier, the Delegation of State Duma Committee arrived in Yerevan on Friday.