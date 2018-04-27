The international sanctions on North Korea will be lifted until Pyongyang take concrete steps to implement its commitments, Reuters reported referring to the UK Foreign Ministry statement.
“I welcome the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea, improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions. This historic summit is not the end in itself... The UK will continue to work with our international partners to strictly enforce existing sanctions until such time that North Korea turns its commitments into concrete steps towards denuclearization,” the UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.