US President Donald Trump stated that the actions of former FBI director James Comey indicate that he is "either very sick or very dumb."
"Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!" Trump tweeted.
Earlier it was reported that Trump admitted that he stayed overnight in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe, despite what former FBI Director James Comey says were his protestations that the 'Golden Showers' claim couldn't be true because he didn't spend a night there.