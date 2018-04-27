YEREVAN.- The Armenian Revolutionary Federation comes up with a new initiative on the current situation in Armenia.

The statement says:

"Reaffirming our approaches for the solution of the situation created as a result of the national movement, aimed at finding a settlement within the Constitution and laws, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun suggests:

To form a common political agenda with the participation of all parliamentary factions and to agree upon a common candidate enjoying the trust of the people who must present the respective staff of the government and action plan based on concord ahead of the May 1 session of the Parliament.

We are ready to initiate substantive discussions with all in order to implement this initiative”.