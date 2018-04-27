The talks between opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting PM Karen Karapetyan did not take place. Speaking during the rally on Thursday, Pashinyan said he is inviting Karapetyan to Marriott Hotel at 12pm. Spokesperson for Karapetyan said Pashinyan’s new invitation practically does not differ from the previous one, and the acting PM rejected an invitation.

Speaking during the media briefing, Pashinyan said they have mandate of the Armenian people. The MP believes that the meeting did not take place because Karapetyan is not confident in his skills as a negotiator. The leader of protest movement urged everyone to come to Yerevan on May 1 when the PM will be elected by the National Assembly.

“We will not allow [the RPA] to take away the people’s victory,” Pashinyan emphasized, adding that they would boycott election if RPA manages to have its candidate elected the next PM and decides to hold a snap parliamentary election.

He added that they had met with Gagik Tsarukyan and ARF representatives to discuss the situation. Pashinyan also assured that Russia will not intervene in Armenia’s internal affairs.

A rally of the protest movement led by MP Nikol Pashinyan will hold rallies in Gyumri and Vanadzor.

The actions in Yerevan will be suspended for a while, so that the activists can have a rest. The actions in the capital city will be resumed on April 29.

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss internal political situation in Armenia.

It was underlined that the settlement of the crisis situation in Armenia must take place exclusively in the legal framework, in the framework of the Constitution and the legitimate parliamentary elections of 2017.

In this context, the importance of the election of the Prime Minister by the National Assembly was emphasized.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan met with President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday evening.

“Yesterday evening I had a meeting with RA President Armen Sarkissian” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page. “We discussed the [current] situation in Armenia and the possible avenues for a solution.”

South and North Korea agreed to sign a peace treaty and cease all hostile actions against each other. The sides confirmed that their overall objective is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

After the signing of the joint declaration, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in embraced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The deal was welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump. “After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Mike Pompeo as the new Secretary of State.

The Senate voted 57-42 to approve former CIA director Pompeo for the job of a Secretary of State.

The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 483.32/$1 in Armenia on Friday going up by AMD 1.36 from previous day.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 583.90 (down by AMD 2.98)