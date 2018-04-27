YEREVAN.- Leader of the opposition “My Step” initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet with MPs of the Russian State Duma, press secretary of the opposition Civil Contract party Tigran Avinyan stated.

"Russian MPs have stated they want to meet with Nikol Pashinyan. I confirm our readiness to meet, please contact me," he wrote.

Ealier it was reported that First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin noted that the State Duma deputies are ready to meet with the Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.