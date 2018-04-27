YEREVAN.- Armenian lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction, Gevorg Kostanyan rules out that the RPA faction will vote for the opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan on May 1 special session for electing Prime Minister.
Gevorg Kostanyan insists that the situation in the country should be resolved in accordance with the Constitution of Armenia.
In response to the opinions that the logic of revolution and power shift bypasses the law and the Constitution, he stated that there was no change of government in the country.