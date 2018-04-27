YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament’s Council held a meeting on Friday to discuss the agenda of the third session of the National Assembly sixth convocation.
The agenda of the regular sittings to be convened on May 2 were debated and approved.
Seven items were included in the draft law on Making Addenda to the agenda of the third session of the NA sixth convocation, and 12 items were included in the draft law of the regular sittings’ agenda to be convened on May 2, parliament’s press service reported.