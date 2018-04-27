YEREVAN.- Armenian PResident Armen Sarkissian held telephone conversation UN Secretary General António Guterres on April 27 at the initiative of the Armenian side.

The President informed the UN Secretary General about the political processes in Armenia and thanked for the announcement of the Secretary General, where he had particularly emphasized the necessity of ensuring exclusively peaceful political processes, demonstrating restraint and solving the existing issues through dialogue, in the framework of the Constitution, rule of law and human rights protection. President Sarkissian reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership and all the political forces of Armenia to those principles.

According to the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors also paid special attention to the issues of regional peace and stability. The President of the Republic reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the peaceful negotiated process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and thanked for the unconditional support to the negotiated settlement of NK conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. The sides once again stressed the necessity of ruling out the possibility of escalation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

Armen Sarkissian underlined the effective cooperation with the UN Office in Armenia with satisfaction and noted its important role in Armenia’s development and reforms. The President of Armenia reconfirmed the invitation to the UN Secretary General to participate in the 17th summit of the Francophonie in Yerevan in October 2018.