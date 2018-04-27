YEREVAN. – The rally against the Republican Party of Armenia started in the Armenian city of Gyumri.

As Armenian News - NEWS.am reported, thousands of people gathered at the square to join the protest action led by the leader "My step" initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan

Earlier, Pashinyan noted that all the actions in Yerevan will be suspended for a while, so that he activists can have a rest, but if they want, they can join him and go to Gyumri.

A rally will also be held in Vanadzor at 3pm on April 28 and in Yerevan on April 29, 30 and May 1.